Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys Shares of 2,055 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,840,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $96.50 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

