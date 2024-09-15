Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

