Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $176,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.13 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

