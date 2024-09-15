Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1,581.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $194.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.86. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

