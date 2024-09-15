Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $102.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

