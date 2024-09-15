Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $209.59 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

