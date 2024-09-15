Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %
Starbucks stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
