Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $396,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,932.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,767.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,707.78.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

