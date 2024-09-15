Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,588,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 503,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 41,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $70.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

