Zions Bancorporation N.A. Makes New $174,000 Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,830,000 after buying an additional 5,473,686 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 122,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

