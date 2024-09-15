Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases Shares of 1,894 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

