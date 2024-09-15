Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3,130.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMG opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

