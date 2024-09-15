Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 125 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Texas Instruments by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.