Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 216 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,604 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 3,856.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Up 0.7 %

SHEL stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $213.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

