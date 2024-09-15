Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 332 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Trading Up 0.4 %

MSCI stock opened at $561.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $542.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.84.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.00.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

