Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 466 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,037,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 179,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $279.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.54. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

