Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 849 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.