Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNF. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,739,000. Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,276,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $48.83.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

