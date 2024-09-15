Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNF. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,739,000. Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,276,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.
BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $48.83.
BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).
