1,074 Shares in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,537,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,578,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA ISCF opened at $34.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $561.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

