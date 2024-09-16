1,100 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 49,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 140,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 101,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,168,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $158.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,867 shares of company stock valued at $34,218,581 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

