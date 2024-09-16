1,214 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 238.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 83,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 59,007 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 9.7% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 65,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $37.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Homes
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invitation Homes
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.