14,589 Shares in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,458,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Escalade by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Escalade by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Escalade by 40.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $62.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

