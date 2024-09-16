18,297 Shares in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXTO. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in Almacenes Éxito by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 10,025,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,487,000 after purchasing an additional 996,152 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Almacenes Éxito by 9,647.9% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 9,961,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

Almacenes Éxito Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXTO opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Almacenes Éxito S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

Almacenes Éxito ( NYSE:EXTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.0113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

