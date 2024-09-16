19,801 Shares in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enhabit by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 193,675 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,968,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 489,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 177,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 39.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 340,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 95,488 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 5,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,804.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:EHAB opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.99 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

