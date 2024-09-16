2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 52,600 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total value of C$137,564.78.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 33,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total value of C$87,984.96.

On Tuesday, August 20th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 44,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$114,035.70.

On Friday, July 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 193,900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total transaction of C$402,420.06.

Lavras Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVE LGC opened at C$2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of -0.17. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

