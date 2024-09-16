22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Price Performance
XXII opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
