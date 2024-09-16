2,517 Shares in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 140,065 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $24.71.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

