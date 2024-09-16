2,587 Shares in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after buying an additional 68,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In related news, Director Pamela C. Stewart bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $100,061.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,672.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $43,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,018.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela C. Stewart acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,061.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,672.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,254. 30.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

BY stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.12. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

