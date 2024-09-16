3,634 Shares in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 86,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Miller Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $58.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $665.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $371.45 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

