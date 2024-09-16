3,738 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $359,517,000 after purchasing an additional 416,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $232,502,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NetApp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 450,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.7 %

NTAP opened at $117.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $135.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

