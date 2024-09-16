3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM opened at $133.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $134.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

