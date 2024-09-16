3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $165,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of 3M by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after buying an additional 1,021,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,015.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,247,000 after buying an additional 808,914 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $133.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $134.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

