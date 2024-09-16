4,217 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.92 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

