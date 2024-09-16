4,445 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 84,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,407,000 after buying an additional 160,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IYW opened at $146.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.08.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.