4,667 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SJW Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in SJW Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in SJW Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SJW Group

SJW Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.