4,984 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $64.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

