4,993 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,697,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000.

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

