5,297 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 305.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $85.55 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.