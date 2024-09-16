550 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,222,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after buying an additional 443,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,097.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,497,000 after acquiring an additional 187,196 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JLL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JLL opened at $254.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $261.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

