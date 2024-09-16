8,689 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Evergy

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.