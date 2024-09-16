AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AAC Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

AACAY stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

