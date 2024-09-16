Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in August

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 301,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 612.8 days.

Aalberts Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $37.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. Aalberts has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $50.07.

Get Aalberts alerts:

Aalberts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aalberts N.V. offers mission-critical technologies for aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors. It operates through Building Technology and Industrial Technology sectors. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.