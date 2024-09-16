Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in August

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 301,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 612.8 days.
Aalberts Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $37.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. Aalberts has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $50.07.
Aalberts Company Profile
