Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Short Interest Update

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABLLL opened at $26.20 on Monday. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52.

Get Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 alerts:

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.