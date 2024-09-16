ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in August

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,849,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 2,348,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,312.4 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $16.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $18.26.
About ABN AMRO Bank
