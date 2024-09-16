Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 22,781 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 223,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,916 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 158.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 70,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $759.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

