Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Up 28.9% in August

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 230,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Aclarion

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Aclarion as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $1.60) on shares of Aclarion in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Aclarion Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ACON opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 910.84% and a negative net margin of 10,967.15%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

