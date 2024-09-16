Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Acreage Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $0.20 on Monday. Acreage has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.
Acreage Company Profile
