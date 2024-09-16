Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $0.20 on Monday. Acreage has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It cultivates and processes cannabis plants; manufactures branded consumer products; distributes cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retails dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company serves medical and adult recreational use customers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania under the The Botanist, Prime, and Superflux brands.

