Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ACACW) Short Interest Down 30.9% in August

Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ACACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Acri Capital Acquisition Trading Up 41.2 %

Shares of ACACW stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Acri Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About Acri Capital Acquisition

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, financial services, educational technology services, or health information service in North America.

