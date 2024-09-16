Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ACACW) Short Interest Down 30.9% in August

Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ACACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Acri Capital Acquisition Trading Up 41.2 %
Shares of ACACW stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Acri Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
About Acri Capital Acquisition
