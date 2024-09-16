Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $660.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $606.58.

Adobe Stock Down 8.5 %

ADBE stock opened at $536.87 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $553.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,259 shares of company stock worth $14,855,543. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $35,655,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

