Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.14.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

WMS opened at $147.58 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.03. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

